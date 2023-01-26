A sentimental goodbye

Replacement of the Quick Bridge begins with its removal from the river

We humans are a sentimental lot.

So, it is to be expected that seeing the old Quick bridge come off the river, is going to be emotional for many people. Especially since it had also become something pretty rare.

While this type of bridge was at one time quite commonplace, it was one of the few left around.

And it lasted 100 years. A generation has come and gone in the span’s lifespan.

So, it is right and good that we bid the venerated old thing adieu with a tear and a toast.

On the other hand, it’s a bridge. A utilitarian structure that had outlived its serviceability.

In hindsight, it may have been possible at one time to have extended its best-before date, but that point is moot.

And yes, another bandaid may have been quicker and cheaper, at least in the short-term, and saved the people who rely on the bridge a year of detouring via Lawson Road, but that point is also moot.

We should, in fact, be grateful that we are getting a new bridge, or to be accurate, a new superstructure that will be safe and reliable in the long term.

Nothing lasts forever.



