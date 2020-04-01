A salute

The Interior News acknowledges all the people still at work keeping things going

All over the world, people are finding ways to show their appreciation for the doctors, nurses, paramedics, other healthcare workers, emergency responders and law enforcement personnel on the front lines of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citizens everywhere are taking to their balconies and front yards and applauding, chalking messages on sidewalks, putting up posters and flooding social media amid myriad other expressions of gratitude.

This is, of course, good and right. Nobody is perhaps at greater risk than those who must deal with victims of the disease.

The Interior News would like to add its voice as well. Thank you.

It is not enough to merely express gratitude, however. We must support them. The best way to do that is to heed the public health measures that have been put in place to slow the spread of the virus.

We would be remiss if we did not also acknowledge the contributions of the everyday heroes also fighting the good fight.

There are the obvious ones, of course, such as the people who provide services such as child care who make it possible for the healthcare staff to stay on the front lines,. Also, all the workers in grocery stores, gas stations, other retail outlets deemed essential and all the people in the industries that supply the food and goods and all the transportation workers who get them to the stores.

MORE EDITORIAL:

Recycling is a losing proposition

In fact, the list of people who deserve recognition is far too long for this space. Even the list of categories of essential services designated by the B.C. government is fairly lengthy. It includes: Health and health services; law enforcement, public safety, first responders, emergency response personnel; vulnerable population service providers; critical infrastructure service providers; food and agriculture service providers; transportation, infrastructure and manufacturing; sanitation; communication, information sharing and information technology; and non-health essential service providers.

Although it may at times seem like the whole world has shut down because few businesses actually still have their doors open and every kind of event imaginable has been cancelled, there are still millions of Canadians out there working to keep things going.

A salute to all.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nature helps clear the virus-induced fog

Just Posted

School district #54 works on school plan

School district officials and teachers are this week communicating plans to resume… Continue reading

Closures and cancellations in the Bulkley Valley due to COVID-19

Many places and businesses have closed or reduced their hours

UPDATE: Man drowns crossing Skeena River

59-year old Prince Rupert victim pronounced dead at Mills Memorial

Better COVID-19 testing results needed in the north

Former senior Northern Health official also wants work camps shut down

Social media a blessing and a curse during time of crisis: B.C. communication expert

‘In moments of crisis, fear is very real and palpable,’ says SFU’s Peter Chow-White

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

World COVID-19 update: NATO suspicious of Russian military drills; Cruise ships ordered to stay at sea

Comprehensive update of coronavirus news from around the world for Wednesday, April 1

John Horgan extends B.C.’s state of emergency for COVID-19

Premier urges everyone to follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s advice

B.C.’s first community COVID-19 death was dentist ‘dedicated’ to health: lawyer

Vincent was 64 when he died on March 22 after attending the Pacific Dental Conference

Two inmates at prison housing Robert Pickton test positive for COVID-19

Correctional Service of Canada did not release any details on the identities of the inmates

BC SPCA launches matching campaign to help vulnerable animals after big donations

Two BC SPCA donors have offered up to $65,000 in matching donations

Quarantined B.C. mom say pandemic has put special-needs families in ‘crisis mode’

Surrey’s Christine Williams shares family’s challenges, strengths

Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

Two arrested after man lies about COVID-19 illness to stay in Victoria Airbnb for free

Victoria Police found stolen goods inside the occupied unit

Most Read