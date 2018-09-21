Popular Bovill Square should not be a pot smoking location, says letter writer. (File photo)

A recommended place to smoke

Writer objects to Bovill Square as pot smoking spot and suggest an alternative.

Editor,

I read with interest the letter of Aug. 22 by Stedel, MD, ‘Cannabis smoking at Bovill Square would fit with alcohol use.’

I respectfully would like to offer my objection on this subject.

It is my feeling that this is not the correct place for smoking. Bovill Square is a place for all citizens to enjoy and should be a smoke free environment for the pleasure of all citizens and visitors.

Many municipalities have bylaws regarding smoking in public parks so banning smoking at this location fits in well.

Now it would be unfair to criticize or object to the opinion of the writer without offering an alternative, so I would like to offer this response:

The best place for smoking would be something along the line of a very large gravel pit where there is no vegetation and thus no fire dangers of discarded cigarettes and the smoke would not be an annoyance to our citizens or to the many tourists and visitors to our area.

Fortunately such a place does exist and it would provide a safe place for smoking. It is located approximately 50 miles north of Dease Lake.

Ronald Stephens

Smithers

Previous story
Stage set for legal cannabis in B.C.

