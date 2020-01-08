A plea for the return of a fallen angel

Lorraine’s cherished garden angel was stolen from her yard

Still walking, on my way to Lethbridge, more than half way there.

Something that I want to comment on. Years ago, I purchased an angel statue when the Zellers store was still open.

She was for my garden, a lovely angel, hands clasped together, seemingly in prayer, who had a broken wing, my reason for asking to purchase her.

Somehow her one wing had been broken off so Zellers pretty much gave her to me. For years she guarded my garden, nestled among the rose bushes.

When I moved, I brought her with me, settling her in front of my living room window among some greenery.

She was good there for nearly three years. Recently I moved her over to where I had some flowers blooming, she looked comfortable there.

Then one day she was gone. Someone took her. I don’t understand. She was not that lovely anymore but she was a comfort to me.

My concern is that whoever took her may have just thrown her in the garbage. If you have any kindness, and still have her, please return her. You know where she was, just put her back.

Always loved plaid and now buffalo plaid (the Clan MacGregor tartan) once associated with Paul Bunyan and lumberjacks has returned from the dust and is being used everywhere, even matching pajamas for everyone in the family including the dog.

For history, check out www.tartansauthority.com/tartan/tartan-today/buffalo-plaid.

Crisis Centre for Northern BC, phone lines open 24/7 at: 1-888-562-1214. If you need to talk, are considering suicide, know someone who might be, have mental health issues, call.

It could help. 24-hour youth crisis line:1 -888-564-8336 or www.crisis-centre.ca or text 250-564-8336 between 4 and 10 p.m.

Saturday, January 11, 7:30 p.m. at the Old Church: Mint Julep and Two Times a Charm performs. Admission by donation ($15 suggested). Wine bar, goodies, an evening not to be missed.

From the legion, every Friday 5:30 – 7 p.m. hamburgers, chicken strips or beef dip with various sides, $7, all ages welcome. Also, meat draws and 50/50, 6:30 – 7 p.m. Saturdays are pool tournaments, 3 p.m., $10 to enter (100 per cent payout).

Check out www.smitherslegion.ca for more information on their other events.

Mark your calendar: July 10 – 12, 2020 a weekend retreat “Courage My Love” at the Glenwood Hall. Yoga, riding and wrangling.

Regular price $595, Early Bird special $100 discount. Registration form and information yogacowgirl.ca.

Begin the New Year with a Book Lover’s Night Out, Aspen Riverhouse Lounge, Wednesday, January 8, 7 p.m. Choose your own favourite classics, share your thoughts on it. More information: Book Lovers’ Night Out.

Call from a friend who liked a saying I had in a past column and has submitted a saying she likes: “Have I offended you with my opinion? You should have heard the ones I kept to myself.”

Closing with: When you’re in a dark place you sometimes tend to think you’ve been buried. Perhaps you’ve been planted. Bloom.

