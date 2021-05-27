Daresay - Deb Meissner

A passion for angling and a lifetime of adventure

Deb reminisces about fishing with her dad and her ongoing love of getting out on the water

Fishing is a solitary pursuit, for the most part. It’s you, the water, the weapon of choice, in my case a fly, and the prey. It’s a hunt, catch and release ritual that I have enjoyed since I was a little girl.

I wasn’t always armed with a fly. On lakes, it could have been a wedding band, on the ocean, for the most part, it was an icy blue mini hoochie.

From a rock jetty, it was an invention my dad came up with called a “jetty bobber” and a hook with “pucky” on it. “Pucky” was the official name dad had for the secret mixture on the end of the hook he had concocted. It was deadly, (not to mention stinky), as we never came off the jetty without our limit. The name made me laugh like crazy.

I traipsed all over the state of Oregon to fish with my dad. It was a hunt we both enjoyed. We fished rivers, creeks, saltwater inlets and bays, and eventually, commercially fished together from a boat appropriately named the “Nemo.” Seriously! We had other boats with curious names, like a big rubber raft we dubbed the “Bahama Mama,” but we bought the Nemo with that name, pre-cartoon.

We always had fun fishing together and fell into a ritual of sorts. The night before we went fishing, we readied the gear with the precision of surgeons. Gear was tied, rods readied, reels cleaned and inspected, waders, vests (full of leader lines and split weights, clippers, tape measure, scissors, and the occasional old sandwich), thermoses were readied for the morning, and finally, all was ready.

We would rise early, jump in the truck, and venture forth in eager anticipation for the day. Oregon was a great state for fishing, as you could be in coastal waters in the same amount of time as you could be in the beautiful waters of the mountain rivers.

I found out pretty early on, that fishing could be the most serene, one-with-the-earth kind of endeavours, or the most frustrating, beat the crap out of the water type of ordeals. If the fish were biting, it was pretty fun, if they weren’t, well, it could be miserable, depending on the day.

I found those days with dad were some of the most memorable of my life. When we ocean-fished on the Nemo, I was the only girl in the fishing fleet, and dad took a lot of ribbing about renaming the boat the “Powder Puff.” I worked as hard as any of the guys in the commercial boats though, and after dad and I were what they call “high boat” (made the most money) they stopped jeering, figured we were serious and took us into the fold. Those were fun times.

So were the times my family would fish together. One summer my mom and dad rented out the house and we camped all over the state of Oregon, never left the borders.

Fished, played, and enjoyed the beautiful state we lived in, all summer. We did however get sick of fish, as that was our main staple for food. All four of us were good at fishing.

At one point in John Day, Oregon, we pulled into a campsite, set up, and the campers next door had apple pie smell wafting out of their window. The next thing I knew, we had traded fish for apple pie. That was such a good trade, my folks and I still laugh about it. Turned out the mayor of John Day was a lousy fisherman, and his wife was a heck of a baker, which suited all of us just fine.

Fishing brought me to Smithers eventually, and the world-class waters I love. It’s a lifetime addiction and fascination, trying to find the right combination of gear, weather, and the fishing gods to mesh until you hit gold and a steelie goes vertical at the end of your line and takes you on a ride. What a blast.

Can’t wait to get out there this year to “wet a line,” swap some stories (maybe a lie or two) about the whoppers we catch (or missed) with the hubby and friends.

I’ll be out there thinking of my dad too, enjoying the memories and thanking my great fortune he started me out on the adventure of a lifetime.

Previous story
Enough is enough; people are dying out there
Next story
Using pesticides is safe as along as you do it right

Just Posted

SD 54. (Houston Today File photo)
SD54 receives over $1.6 million in provincial funding

Funding will go toward Silverthorne Elementary HVAC upgrades and purchasing two new buses

Bethel Reformed Church, Smithers. (Facebook photo)
Smithers church fined for breaking provincial ban on in-person worship

Pastor saddened by $2,300 ticket saying it is not right to turn people away

An example of anti-racism posters. (BC Resilience Network graphic)
Smithers committee creates contest for Anti-racism Awareness Week

Find anti-racism posters around town and submit selfies for a chance to win prizes

A town hall meeting on rail safety was held online May 20 and hosted by M.P. Taylor Bachrach where more than 90 people from Prince Rupert to Burns Lake participated. In this photo is a train derailment on April 27, 2020 blocked five intersecting tracks on the CN rail line in Prince Rupert. The derailment occurred close to the Rotary Waterfront Park where families gather and children play. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Bachrach prepares for transport committee with virtual town hall

More than 90 residents of northern B.C. attended via Zoom to discuss rail safety

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Fewer than 1,000 new COVID cases, 12 deaths over May long weekend in B.C.

Premier John Horgan, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix are expected to make announcement on restrictions Tuesday

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. Butler is one of three Chilliwack pastors facing 25 violation tickets between them for holding services in violation of public health orders, tickets they are fighting in court. (YouTube)
Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

Fines of $2,300 each were issued for holding church services in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Local veterinary clinics are feeling the pressure brought on by a pandemic-related pet boom, causing a backlog of clients and staff to feel burnt-out. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman File)
B.C. veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

One Cranbrook clinic gets an average of 500 calls per day

Jodi Higgs (right) holds a vial of naloxone and Christine Christensen holds a kit in the parking lot of the Pacific Community Resources Society in Chilliwack on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The society is offering a number of upcoming events, workshops and videos to help educate friends and family members who have loved ones that are drug users. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Educating family, friends key to helping ‘hidden’ population of substance users

Naloxone training one of many ways to help folks closest to unseen population of opioid users

Campers learn auto extrication at past year’s Camp Ignite. Photo supplied by Camp Ignite
‘Camp Ignite’ helps young B.C. women pursue firefighting careers

This year’s camp will be on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 in Vancouver

FILE – The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
UBC launches COVID rapid testing for asymptomatic on-campus students, staff

University says it’s the first in Canada to use the Roche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Kit

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
B.C. First Nations condemn those responsible for bear paws dumped near Shuswap Lake

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says poachers likely responsible

Most Read