A multimedia cornucopia of events

Films, books, articles and info services on Lorraine’s radar this week

I have reached Crowsnest Pass with 29,725 steps towards Pincher Creek. Crowsnest Pass is a specialized municipality located in the Crowsnest Pass of the Rocky Mountains in southwest Alberta, the result of an amalgamation of five municipalities in 1979. The population in 2016 was 5,589, today’s Mayor is Blair Painter. Smithers Alternative Film Society has two upcoming movies: November 17 – Mouthpiece (Canada) 14A. This film is a highly original look into the conflicted psyche of Cassandra Haywood, a fiercely independent millennial woman. Mouthpiece was edited by Lara Johnston, a graduate of Telkwa Elementary and Smithers Secondary. December 2 – Parasite (South Korea). Labelled a comedy, a thriller, a drama about class divide in South Korea.

Library News: The Library Book Sale is November 15, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and November 16, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the Legion. There is still time to donate books, either drop of at the Library or call 250-847-3043 for a pickup. On Friday, November 22, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (a non-instructional day) – rocket on down to the Library for “Out of this World!” A voyage through the solar system. Enjoy tons of space-themed games and astronomical crafts, including solar system bingo, balloon rockets. The Library thanks SD54 for sponsoring this event and the Library Volunteens for helping to make it happen. Book Lovers’ Night Out: Wednesday, November 13, 7 p.m., Riverhouse Lounge (Aspen Inn). The discussion will be on Warlight by Michael Ondaatje. Drop-ins are always welcome. Speaking of Volunteens, Friday November 29, 6 p.m. they will gather to plan upcoming events, connect with peers and eat. Programs for Young children (ongoing) all programs are free, drop-in and open to parents and caregivers of young children. Call the Library for days and times: 250-847-3043. I read a great article in a newspaper I picked up on my travels: The Regional: www.pgcitizen.ca. The article was by Gerry Chidiac called “Lessons in Learning.” Check this website for more or his writings: www.gerrychidiac.com. Also found out about 811 BC a free-of-charge provincial health information and advice phone line available in B.C., operated by HealthLink BC which is part of the Ministry of Health. A person answers and they can answer questions you may have. Friday, November 8, 7 p.m., the BV Folk Music Society is hosting a Coffeehouse at the Smithers Art Gallery. Music artists Simbiyez Wilson and Theresa Michelle Mohr will play their original tunes. Tickets available at the door, BVFMS members $8, non-members $10, refreshments by donation.

I have always made Halloween costumes for the grandchildren. This year I asked what my great-grandson wanted, he is six and I thought it would be an easy one. He wanted to be a scientist. That took some Google searches for sure. Have not heard yet how successful his Halloween was, just hoping he had fun.

Closing with: Phantasm – a product of fantasy as a: delusive appearance, illusion; ghost, specter; a figment of imagination; a mental representation of a real object.

