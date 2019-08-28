A lot of goodness in a can of sardines

It was a beautiful sunny morning as the dogs and the old cat and I walked down the long driveway. We stopped to admire the activity of three male American redstarts. Robins galore. The edge of the driveway is lined with wild asters and many bushes of rosehips. Vitamin C on demand. Then I thought about sardines. I know that is a bit of a disconnect ,but sardines came to mind as I looked at my 10-year-old lab walking in front of me. The very big tumour on his hip looked bigger than other days.

That’s where sardines come into the picture. When I was reading about what I could feed a dog with cancer, sardines jumped out at me, so to speak. I gather Omega 3 could prove helpful. All the dogs here do get Omega 3-6-9 capsules in their food. It has been suggested that I feed my dogs “hippy” food. They do get dry food which is the sweet potato and salmon variety. They get canned pumpkin, olive oil, coconut oil and some protein like hamburger or chicken. I have tried the sardine idea with them in the past. It is very popular. I don’t use the kind in tomato sauce or something other that oil. Too much oil for your pooch? Rinse it off. Does all this stuff work? Maybe not, but I will try my best to make sure these old animals have a good quality of life until the end. As you might recall my little guy, Tuffy, lived until he was 18 years old. If you are not sure about this kind of feeding program do check with your vet. I have to admit it all takes a bit longer than throwing a big heap of dry food in a bowl.

How about you? In the mood for sardines? I know many turn their nose up at the prospect of sardines eaten in some way. I do recall when I was younger sardines mushed up on toast was quite tasty. Sardines are very healthy, don’t you know? They have B 12, calcium, iron, niacin, potassium. Omega 3 is a good thing to help us prevent heart disease or a least to do better if we have it. The best kind in my mind is just plain canned sardines. Forget the stuff in hot sauce or some other additive. Best to get the kind in olive oil. If you have gout don’t eat them. If you are cutting back on salt they are not the best thing for you.

If you have a bit of time find out what you can about sardines. They are cheap and good for you.

I might just be whistling dixie about sardines but if they help me and the dogs, I will give it a try.

