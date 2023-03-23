A fitting memorial for a quiet, passionate man

Tom stumbles across a celebration in memory of Don Sims while seeking out one of his fave bands

Don Sims’ sister Barb holds a picture of her late brother and his friends presented by Blair Wind at a memorial for Don at Whiskey Jacks lounge at the Hudson Bay Mountain Resort last week. (Tom Roper photo)

Sometimes you just happen to be in the right place at the right time.

I headed up the ski hill the other to see one of my favourite bands, The Train Wrecks, play a gig at the Whisky Jack’s lounge. Turns out it was also an organized memorial for a famed skier by the name of Don Sims.

Seems Blair Wind, the organizer, also added a Ukrainian fundraiser in the mix to recognize Don’s heritage.

Don was born out in Kamsack, Saskatchewan back in 1950. He got himself a pilot’s licence early on and graduated from the University of Saskatchewan.

Along the way, he signed on with CN in the mid ’70s and somehow made it out to Smithers B.C.

Don was a bachelor and never had time to sit around and watch the flowers grow. He loved the outdoors and spent lots of time in the bush hunting and fishing. Unfortunately, Don had many lifelong health issues, but that did not slow him down. He was a famed gardener and downhill skiing was his winter passion.

I met some of Don’s long time ski buds at the lounge and in between music sets they gave some pretty passionate testimonials on Don’s character and abilities.

This guy had a love for speed and was clocked at 126 kph in a Schussboomer event on H.B. Mountain that he had won along with another victory at the Kermodi Kut in Terrace reaching 134 kph. Definitely not for the faint of heart.

I also got to meet Don’s sister and brother-in-law. Barb and Brad had travelled to Smithers to meet Don’s friends and be part of his memorial. They brought their ski equipment and got to spend some time on Don’s favourite runs.

Don’s family is of Ukrainian descent and it was only fitting that a fundraiser for Ukraine would be part of the celebration of his life. The Ukrainian flag was raised at the lodge by Brandon. I spoke with Yulia and Chris at the donation table and asked how and where the funds would go. Yulia said that the group, “Smithers B.C. Helps Ukraine,” is in touch with family and friends in Ukraine by cell or computer and will send money directly to those in need.

This donation opportunity will continue to be available during these troubling times and contributions can be dropped off at Starlynx on Main Street. Call Chris or Yulia at 250-877-7746 to make arrangements.

The band played several sets including a dedication song, “Downhill Don from Saskatchewan,” to a very appreciative crowd. Blair presented a framed picture of Don with ski pals, Blair and Rick, to the family and kept a second copy to hang in the lounge.

We all celebrated a quiet, passionate, man who will be missed by his friends and family.

Blair wanted to give a big thanks to Jeremy Roth at The Alpenhorn; Mel, manager at Whiskey Jack’s; and Lex Rei Jones, manager of H.B. Mountain for their help.

Also, a big shout out to Tiffany at the downtown H.B.M. office for her help in co-ordinating the event.

“Don was not just my friend and co-worker, said Blair, he was my wingman and we are very fortunate to hold this memorial to grieve, mourn, and celebrate a fine human being.”