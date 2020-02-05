A chance encounter and good advice from a six-year-old

Brenda ponders the wisdom of buying cheap bananas and freezing them

You just never know how a regular shopping day will go. For me, I just want to get out of the store and back home to my cloistered bushy life. Not so on my last grocery shopping experience. I must look a bit feeble or confused – or both.

I was having a quick look at the fruit and vegetables in a display shelf. Each item had a reduced sticker. In another place there happened to be bananas in paper bags at a reduced price. I had a cursory look at the bananas. I then heard a voice from a very short person telling me I should get the bananas because they are really cheap. Me too, I wanted to say.

This little person I soon found out is six years old and his sister who was there is eight years old. They were shopping with their mom. Knowing what to buy etc. was a part of their home schooling lesson. The little boy made sure I knew that the bananas are good to eat. I was informed I could freeze the bananas. I could use them to make muffins, banana bread, banana pancakes. Some really good stuff. A favourite I am told is a smoothie mixture.

Don’t buy too much food in plastic. Forget the clam shell salad holder. Great advice from the child but I had to tell him that I had to go home soon.

After I arrived home, I walked the dogs and put the groceries away. I started to think about those cheap bananas. I seldom buy bananas but maybe I should. They are loaded with all manner of good things for our old selves. Vitamin C, B6, manganese for making good skin. Potassium for the heart and blood pressure. They aid in digestion. Give us energy and have dietary fibre.

Since my little teacher thought I should make something with a frozen banana. I found some recipes I liked for muffins.

1 1/2 cups flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup melted butter

vanilla

3 mashed bananas

3/4 cup brown sugar

2 eggs beaten

1 cup walnuts or pecans.

Cook at 350 degrees. This makes 12 muffins.

The little boy said I could add other stuff. Not sure what he meant.

I am so glad I had that encounter. I admire the mom for taking the time to show her children that they can make great choices and offer advice to a senior person.

I know there is a special technique for mixing stuff. Not in my world, Everything in a bowl and I am done. I doubt I will make the muffins but it is a good idea.

Share your ideas when you call 250-846-5095 or email a comment to mallory@bulkley.net.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis challenges hurt B.C. economy
Next story
Should Telkwa build a new bridge to replace the one that crosses the Bulkley River?

Just Posted

Wet’suwet’en man becomes only Indigenous gynecologic oncologist in Canada

Dr. Brent Jim is working toward improving cervical cancer screening rates for Indigenous women.

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs agree to sit down with Province at ‘Wiggus’ table

The Province issued a statement saying it welcomed the announcement as a positive sign

Pro-Wet’suwet’en youth group stages sit-in at Manitoba Liberal MP’s office

The group says it is committed to future sit-ins at offices of other MPs and banks which support CGL

Highway 16 reopened after temporarily closure following car accident at Raymond Road

The Interior News has asked the Ministry of Transportation if there were any injuries

Police say woman was detained, not arrested, following unapproved entry of police checkpoint

The woman and two others told the RCMP they were delivering supplies to a camp down the road

Chartered flight evacuating Canadians stranded in Wuhan delayed

Ottawa has said more than 300 Canadians have asked for help to leave Wuhan

Japan quarantines cruise ship, with 251 Canadians aboard, as toll of new virus grows

The ships are caught up in a global health emergency that seems to worsen by the day

Report highlights need for more publicly funded assisted living units for B.C. seniors

Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives is calling on province to boost assisted living units in B.C.

B.C. First Nations disappointed while industry welcomes Trans Mountain ruling

Lawsuit included Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Squamish Nation, Coldwater Indian Band and a coalition of small First Nations

Taxi companies ask B.C. court to stay ride-hailing approval pending judicial review

Lawyer says passenger transportation board didn’t adequately consider economic impact for cab drivers

Body of third missing man found in Sooke River on Vancouver Island

The bodies of two other men were found Sunday

Rescue efforts continue, four days after landslide strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Conservative asks B.C. MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.

Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

Professor says the instinct is there from ancient times, but isn’t excusable

Most Read