A chance encounter and good advice from a six-year-old

You just never know how a regular shopping day will go. For me, I just want to get out of the store and back home to my cloistered bushy life. Not so on my last grocery shopping experience. I must look a bit feeble or confused – or both.

I was having a quick look at the fruit and vegetables in a display shelf. Each item had a reduced sticker. In another place there happened to be bananas in paper bags at a reduced price. I had a cursory look at the bananas. I then heard a voice from a very short person telling me I should get the bananas because they are really cheap. Me too, I wanted to say.

This little person I soon found out is six years old and his sister who was there is eight years old. They were shopping with their mom. Knowing what to buy etc. was a part of their home schooling lesson. The little boy made sure I knew that the bananas are good to eat. I was informed I could freeze the bananas. I could use them to make muffins, banana bread, banana pancakes. Some really good stuff. A favourite I am told is a smoothie mixture.

Don’t buy too much food in plastic. Forget the clam shell salad holder. Great advice from the child but I had to tell him that I had to go home soon.

After I arrived home, I walked the dogs and put the groceries away. I started to think about those cheap bananas. I seldom buy bananas but maybe I should. They are loaded with all manner of good things for our old selves. Vitamin C, B6, manganese for making good skin. Potassium for the heart and blood pressure. They aid in digestion. Give us energy and have dietary fibre.

Since my little teacher thought I should make something with a frozen banana. I found some recipes I liked for muffins.

1 1/2 cups flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup melted butter

vanilla

3 mashed bananas

3/4 cup brown sugar

2 eggs beaten

1 cup walnuts or pecans.

Cook at 350 degrees. This makes 12 muffins.

The little boy said I could add other stuff. Not sure what he meant.

I am so glad I had that encounter. I admire the mom for taking the time to show her children that they can make great choices and offer advice to a senior person.

I know there is a special technique for mixing stuff. Not in my world, Everything in a bowl and I am done. I doubt I will make the muffins but it is a good idea.

Share your ideas when you call 250-846-5095 or email a comment to mallory@bulkley.net.