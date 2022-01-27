30 years and counting for the Bulkley Valley Backpackers

It’s hard to believe 30 years have passed since a couple of friends decided it was high time to get organized and start going on weekly hiking excursions. Einar Blix, the well-known author of the famous book Trails to Timberline, provided the incentive. How can you read this book and not want to explore these beautiful trails of the valley.

The club was hoping to have a celebration dinner in the fall of 2021, their actual anniversary date, but as COVID restrictions claimed many indoor gatherings, it did not come to pass. Fortunately, the backpackers have been able to continue their weekend outings while following the provincial guidelines. Their socializing is outside along the many scenic trails that wind through the mountains of the valley. Can you imagine hiking to Silver King Basin, Ashman Ridge or Island in the Sky? Just the names get you excited.

The club has a working relationship with Brandy Hughes of Rec Sites and Trails B.C. They maintain and sign around 30 trails throughout the area. Jay told me there is always a keen interest with the younger members in keeping the trails in good shape. Many volunteer hours have been recorded clearing deadfalls. The club also has a website, bvbackpackers.ca, where you can find the latest info describing the trails and providing directions so they can be located. The website also provides very beautiful, detailed maps showing trail locations. I am a bit of a map guy and really enjoy studying them.

I asked if the club has a constitution and yes they do:

1. To promote and encourage hiking and backcountry skiing.

2. To promote, maintain, conserve, create and enhance hiking trails.

3. To conserve backcountry wilderness and conserve historic trails.

The club has also been involved in various conservation issues such as protecting the Telkwa caribou herd and local mountain goat herds.

The club presently has around 75 members including families and is always recruiting. It is not necessary to be an avid outdoors person and hiking, snowshoeing, biking or skiing trips are always graded for beginners, novice or experts, depending on the leader’s decision.

Hikes are on Sundays year-round except holiday weekends. Membership is $5.00 per year. That could be one of the best investments you have ever made. Getting some exercise in some of the most beautiful places on the planet and hanging out with like-minded people, hard to beat that for sure.

Membership also helps support our voice in advocating for land-use decisions in the valley according to Linda and membership monies help to pay for trail maintenance costs.

Drop into the website and click on attachment for the membership application form. Drop it off at the Local Supply store or mail it to Membership, 215 Highland Rd. Smithers B.C. V0J 2N6.

Thanks, Tom.