Stephen (Steve) Byron Peterson was born on July 18, 1946 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Byron and Mary Peterson. Steve earned a degree in Economics from Marquette University in 1968 and came to the Bulkley Valley soon after, where he began his career in the lumber industry.

His passion for learning continued throughout his entire life. He was forever a student, but his knowledge was frequently sought after by many, making him a teacher as well.

Steve and Patty were married in Smithers on July 14, 1972 and moved to one of the original airport houses, which became their forever home. Their family started to grow with the arrival of two sons, Jim in 1975 and Dan in 1977.

In his early years, Steve volunteered for the Smithers Rodeo Club and the Heavy Horse Pull event at the Fall Fair. He enjoyed socializing with many friends and acquaintances and loved friendly debates on various topics.

Steve could be found enjoying a round of golf and having a cold one at the “round table”.

Steve loved the Bulkley Valley. He seldom missed an evening on his porch, enjoying the company of his wife and loving the view of the mountains.

There was nothing that brought Steve more joy than watching his grandchildren grow and flourish. We are certain that his heart stopped as it was overflowing with the love he felt for his wife, children and most of all, his grandchildren.

Steve will be sadly missed by his wife of 48 years, Patty, his sons Jim, Dan (Shauna), grandchildren Devin, Taylor, Katie and his brother Jim of While Plains, N.Y.

We send our love and a cold one up to Steve as he joins the other “Knights of the Round Table”.

Donations in memory of Steve may be made to the Bulkley Valley Health Foundation, online at bvhealthfoundation.ca/donate or Box 551, Smithers, BC V0J 2N0.

