Samuel Alexander Moisey

August 29, 1982 – August 9, 2018

Sam was such a kind sweet man who faced a life of never ending constant challenges with a smile on his face and love in his heart. Life was not fair to him and now it has taken him away.

Rest now sweet brother, uncle, son, your struggles are over and pains are gone.

Sam is predeceased by his sister Catherine, survived by his mother Jean, and father Clare, brothers Darren (Surayia), Mischa, Kyley (Kristy), Luke, Toby, Brian (Kendall), nephews and niece, Cooper, Adam, Parker, Dean, Eva, Mason, Zane and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral service will be held for Sam at St. Joseph’s Parish in Smithers on Thursday, August 16th at 1 pm.