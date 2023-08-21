Robert Oliver Copley

September 12, 1945 – August 21, 2023

Celebration of Life ~

September 12, 1945 – May 2023

Sabina Copley and family invite you to celebrate and honour the life of Bob. He is missed dearly by us all and will forever be in our hearts as a husband, a father a brother, an uncle and a pappy to his 3 granddaughters.

We will gather to share memories and stories on Saturday, Sept 9, 2023, from 2:00-3:30 PM at the BV Bowmen Archery Range, Light refreshments will be served.

By request no flowers. However, you may make a donation to your favorite charity or B.V. Health Foundation, PO Box 551, Smithers B.C. VOJ 2NO in his honour.