Robert Keith Carson

1942-2022 ~

After living with cancer and a houseful of nagging women, “Bob” transitioned to whatever is on the other side. Peacefully, pain free and is his own quiet way.

Robert was born in Burns Lake BC in 1942. He started work with CN Rail in April of 1964. He worked his way up to Engineer in Northern BC, Central Alberta and finally Kamloops.

He retired in January 2001. In that time, he also managed to raise three kids, learn to fly, ski, golf, and own a logging truck.

He married for the third time in 1998 and acquired another three kids. He spent retirement golfing, geocaching, reading, and spending time with the grandkids, 12 of them. He also like to travel by plane, train, and RV.

Those who knew him will remember a kind and gentle man with a quiet disposition. He was caring, generous and thoughtful and at times a little stubborn with a cranky streak.

He was a lover of chocolate, blizzards, Sudoku, watching the news and animals.

We won’t forget the sound of his voice saying “whatever”, “Jesus C%@&@*”, “if you say so”… or the secret eye rolls behind his wife, Nancy’s back.

Bob is now free to give his cat Floyd, who passed a few days before him, all the treats he wants while he sips a Bud and sits in his chair in the sun.

Obituary