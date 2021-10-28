With great sadness we announce the passing of both our parents two days apart over Thanksgiving weekend. They leave behind daughter, Christine Ottesen (Bruce) and son, Peter Douglas (Sandi).

Hugh and Maxine moved to the Bulkley valley in 1973 and set roots in Telkwa. You could call your neighbor using just the last four digits of their phone number… and gas was cheap. Hugh and Maxine set their sights on building a business and the Douglas Motel was built, and continued operation into the 90’s. Hugh finished his working career with the Village of Telkwa and was a long-time member of the Telkwa fire department. Maxine operated the Douglas Motel and was active in politics, serving as mayor for several years and subsequently as a village councilor.

Thank you to everyone who supported, helped and stayed in contact with our parents. We are at peace knowing that they are together after being married for 56 years. We are unsure when their Celebration of life will be held at this time.

Condolences may be offered at www.schraderfuneralhome.ca

