Martino was born in Rosato, Valfortore, Italy on November 11, 1926. Martin is survived by his wife Carmela of 72 years, his sisters-in-law Lucy and Maria; nephews Danny (Lisa), Michael (Heather), Jared and niece Lisa as well as great nieces and nephews Mercedes, Nico, Gabby, Kyle, Joey and Colby.

He is predeceased by his niece Anna Lucy; brothers-in-law Joseph, Nicolo Donato and sister-in-law Patricia Ann.

Martino came to Canada in 1955. He started work at the planer mill, and then worked at the hospital. He then started Smithers Janitorial business and cleaned many businesses around town as well as landscaping services to businesses.

Once his janitorial business became successful, he invested in the Capri Motor Inn and was the president of that company for the duration of his ownership.

When he finally retired, he enjoyed his hobby farm on Zobnick Road. He spent most of his retirement with his beloved cows. He made many friends over the years and truly enjoyed entertaining them on his farm.

Family was very important to Martin, and he always treated us kids as if we were his own. He had many different adventures and lessons for all of us which played such a large part in making us who we are today.

He was a generous hard-working man. Anyone that knew Martin knew his door was always open and the wine would always be served and no meant yes. He will be missed dearly in the family but through the many stories we have of him, his memory will live on.

Family Chain

We little knew that morning,

God was going to call your name.

In life we loved your dearly,

In death we do the same.

It broke our hearts to lose you,

You did not go alone,

For part of us went with you,

the day God called you home.

You left us beautiful memories,

Your love is still our guide

And though we cannot see you,

You are always by our side.

Our family chain is broken

And nothing seems the same

But as God calls us one by one

The chain will link again.

A Funeral Mass was held in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Sept.16, 2021. Martino was laid to rest in the Smithers Cemetery.

Condolences for the Sbrocchi family may be offered at www.schraderfuneralhome.ca

