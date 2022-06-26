June 26, 2022

In a Celebration of our mother’s life, the family will hold an open house between 1:00 and 3:00 pm on July 16th, 2022.

With the kind consent of Hannah and Simon Stockner, the new owners of the Lodge, (now called the Kispiox River Lodge), we will host an informal gathering in the style we know Mom would have preferred; open, easy and light.

Refreshments will be available, and they will be fully open for service afterwards. Come when you can to catch up with old friends, family and to add something to the message book. Share some stories in memory of Margaret and celebrate her eventful life.

We will miss her forever.