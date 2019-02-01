February 1, 2019

We lost a wonderful mother, grandmother and sister in December. Laura and Sam (pre-deceased) moved to Smithers from South Africa in 2008, to spend more time with their grandchildren.

To all the caregivers and support staff at the Bulkley Lodge, we express our most heartfelt thanks to you for being such compassionate and competent caregivers during Laura’s stay at the Lodge. It was difficult to see her going through her challenges with dementia, but such a reassurance to know that she was in good hands and that her needs were so closely monitored at all times.

Janet, Brian, Alan, Amanda, Dylan, Hugh and family in South Africa.

