January 27, 2022

This is the story our beautiful mom, Kay Gill who recently passed leaving her daughters and their families behind and predeceased by her loving husband Bob.

Kay was born in Vilna, Alberta. She moved to Edmonton and worked at the Royal Alexandra Hospital as a Nurse’s Aid. In the 1950’s, she moved to Smithers, British Columbia and worked as a dental assistant.

Soon she met the love of her life, Bob, and they began a family. Kay’s girls were her everything. She was the perfect mom. From dressing them up in dresses she sewed from hand to working in the garden to feed them the freshest vegetables every day. Everything that was good in them was because of her.

Kay was renowned for her cooking and baking skills. Everyone always knew they would have plenty of homemade delicious food to eat when they were visiting. From butter tarts to gingerbread boys, she was just the best at it.

Kay enjoyed gardening and golf in the summer and curling in the winter. She would start ordering seeds in February, a chore she did not really like but it needed to be done and boy did she get it done creating the most beautiful summer vegetable garden for the family. Her flower garden was equally as beautiful.

Every year, she would enter her baking and flowers in the Smithers Fall Fair where she would often take home first prize for everything. There was always a line up of people after the fair waiting to buy her winning delights. Loving kids, Kay also worked a short time as a Toddler Time teacher which she found very rewarding.

Bob and Kay loved to travel visiting many far away lands including New Zealand, Scotland, and South Africa to name a few. After retiring, Bob and Kay bought a 5th wheel and enjoyed that life for a while. They also would spend the summers in Terrace fishing and living in the 5th wheel.

Later, Bob and Kay moved away from Smithers to be with their daughters in Alberta where they were able to enjoy wonderful family celebrations and be with all the family once again.

A new life in Alberta, Kay enjoyed curling and once again put in a vegetable garden at their new home every year. She also enjoyed “greenhousing” with the girls. Kay loved being with her daughters again, however, she never forgot her time in Smithers and the dear life and cherished friendships she enjoyed there.

Kay’s girls and grandchildren were her heart and joy. Time spent at Mom’s and Gramma’s house was very special.

Kay was the kindest, sweetest most gentle woman we knew. She was an amazing Wife, Mom, and Gramma like no other could be and will be sadly missed.

So kind, she is donating her body to the Division of Anatomy at the University of Alberta

Obituary