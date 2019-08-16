Born and raised on a farm near Duff, Saskatchewan the third of eight children, Joyce maintained a gentle heart while she worked hard and developed her signature strength and independence. She made her way out into the world as a young woman in a time when few were likely to do so alone. She met Leo Tremblay while working in the Qu’appelle Valley. They married in 1955 and soon after moved to Kitimat where they raised their three children, David, Harvey and Janice. Kitimat was very early in its development, and so in place of lawns, sidewalks and streets there were acres of mud, and enough rain to keep it that way much of the year. Leo developed the yard, and Joyce created and maintained the most beautiful flower gardens by accepting what was, changing what could be changed, and always turning her efforts toward beauty. While she always loved her roses, she kept a special place in her heart for the simplicity of Shasta Daisies and the perfume provided by Sweet Peas.

Joyce was the most loving tiger in the jungle, and had the ability to scale any obstacle with grace, humour and determination. She passed these traits on to her children telling them time and again that “you can achieve anything you set your mind to”. She maintained a love-filled home that provided safe-haven to her own children as well as any others who would pass through her door.

After 22 years in Kitimat, she and Leo returned to Saskatchewan and the Tremblay homestead in the Qu’appelle Valley where they enjoyed many happy years. In 1999 they returned to British Columbia and settled in Smithers so that they could be nearer their children and grandchildren. They soon made many friends and enjoyed a full social life, but always made a special effort to stay in contact with those they loved. Joyce lost her loving husband Leo in 2012. She enjoyed several further years surrounded by her family and friends. It’s comforting to know that they are united once again.

Fly free, Mom We Miss You

A Tea in memory of Joyce will be held on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 between 1-3 pm, at Pioneer Place. The family wishes to thank all of you who cared for Joyce with such grace and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the BV Senior’s Center, Acct. # 126623, Bulkley Valley Credit Union.

