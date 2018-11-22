November 26, 1931 – November 22, 2018

Jean Claude passed away peacefully at the hospital with family at his side. He is survived by his children Claudine, Andre, Marcel, Suzane, Gaetan (Katrina) and Eric (Sara); 20 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind step brothers Antonin, Armand and step-sister Collette in Quebec; and many nieces and nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Conrad Perreault and Fabiola St. Jean; his wife Helene; sons Yve, Raymond and Robert; and all of his brothers and sisters in Quebec. He has left us all with many fond memories that we will all treasure.

Rest in peace dad, till we meet again.

Love you forever.

A Funeral Service will be held on Nov. 29th at 1:00 pm in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Smithers. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Palliative Care Unit of the Bulkley Valley District Hospital, c/o Box 370, Smithers, BC V0J 2N0. Condolences may be offered at www.rashcraderfuneralhome.com.

R.A. Schrader Funeral Home