In Loving Memory ~ We will be holding a Celebration of Life for Helen Stead on Saturday, October 16th from 1 pm to 4:00 pm at Round Lake Hall on Round Lake Road, Telkwa, BC.
This will be ‘come and share a story by the fire’, open house style. As numbers are restricted because of Covid, we are hoping people will come and go and not stay the whole time.
- Search
- Home
- B.C. Wildfires
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map