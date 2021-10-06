Helen Stead

In Loving Memory ~ We will be holding a Celebration of Life for Helen Stead on Saturday, October 16th from 1 pm to 4:00 pm at Round Lake Hall on Round Lake Road, Telkwa, BC.
This will be ‘come and share a story by the fire’, open house style. As numbers are restricted because of Covid, we are hoping people will come and go and not stay the whole time.

