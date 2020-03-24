1932 -2020
I have been very lucky
With a great wife and family
Very good friends
and reasonable health.
I’ve had 15 vehicles and 8 motorcycles
And lived to tell about it
If I had to do it all over again
I wouldn’t change a thing
