It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mom, Elizabeth Ann Christensen Blair. She was born September 26th, 1938 in Prince Rupert, and passed away October 2nd, in Smithers with her three daughters by her side.

Our mom was a funny, witty, sarcastic woman who made everybody laugh right up until her last words. She will be fondly remembered for that humor, as well as for her love of ‘treats’, squirrels, and a good Caesar salad, the latter of which was on almost every dinner table we ever sat her down to.

Our mom was a beautiful cook and baker, making everything from sky-high Yorkshire puddings to pies, breads, and perogies.

Mom was diagnosed with MS in her early 30’s and despite setbacks of the disease, she never took herself too seriously. This was a gift, particularly as the disease progressed and she lost her mobility. Mom loved a good adventure, having traveled around Europe in her 20’s with her friend, Edith. We like to think she’s on more of those adventures now after so many years of stillness.

To the staff at the Bulkley Lodge, in particular mom’s nurses in her last days, Helena and Heather, both of whose constant presence was such a comfort through the hardest days of our lives, and to Dr. Haskins, thank you all so very much for taking such wonderful care of her through the years. You became as much her family as we were. Our gratitude is immeasurable.

Mom is survived by her sister, Barb; her three daughters, Janet, Christine, and Lindsay; and her six grandkids.

We love and miss you mom, more than words.

Condolences may be offered at www.raschraderfuneralhome.com.

R.A. Schrader Funeral Home & Cremation Services