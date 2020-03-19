March 19, 2020

Derek passed away at home on March 19th with his wife Donna by his side.

After 13 years of being cancer free from his first battle with cancer, a new cancer crept in without warning to end his life in less than a year.

Derek was born in Edinburgh, Scotland to parents Grace (Salton) and Charles Pancutt. He was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his wife Donna (Beddoes).

Derek will be deeply missed and will be remembered with tears and laughter do you remember the time when….” stories are shared amongst his friends and the many people who were lucky enough to have crossed paths with him.

I feel blessed to have been Derek’s wife, partner and friend for 48 years. I will not be consumed by the grief and emptiness of my loss, rather I will face each day filled with the love and happiness he brought into my life.

“Don’t cry because something is over…. Smile because it was.”

There will be no service, at Derek’s request, but donations in his memory would be appreciated to the Salvation Army or Smithers Community Cancer Services. Condolences may be offered at www.raschraderfuneralhome.com.

