“For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us.”

Clara Paize (nee Meints) “Granny” was born on November 15th, 1939 in Assen, The Netherlands. She was the daughter of Anne and Klaske Meints and was one of 12 children.

The Meints immigrated to Canada in May of 1954. There they settled in Houston B.C. where Clara’s dad bought a sawmill and farm from his brother-in-law. She first worked cleaning houses in Houston and then moved to Smithers to work at the hospital in 1957.

Shortly after that she worked as a cashier for the Leach Bros grocery store. At that time a young bachelor, Ralph Paize, went shopping for groceries, and also the cashier. This was the beginning of a long relationship. They were married on May 24, 1961 and were blessed with 6 children.

In 1958 Clara, Ralph and a friend were involved in a very serious automobile accident and Clara suffered back injuries. This was the beginning of many of Clara’s medical issues that she endured during her lifetime.

After their wedding in 1961 they moved to Carman, Manitoba for their honeymoon. Ralph worked as a Watkins salesperson for three years and in 1964 Ralph and Clara moved to Houston with their new daughter Greta. Shortly after that they moved to Smithers and Ralph worked at Smithers Lumber Yard for 10 years and then went to Carter’s Jewelers to carry on his trade of watchmaker and jeweler.

They were blessed with 5 additional children, Carolyn, Madelene, Peter, Felicia and Angela, in Smithers. Their children were also blessed with 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Upon the birth of the first grandchild, Clara’s name was officially changed to “Granny”.

It was a name and role she cherished, relished and excelled in. Just talk to one of the grandchildren or great grandchildren and they can tell you many fond stories of their time with Granny.

Besides being a nurturing mother and wife, she was involved in many other activities. They included Children’s bible study teacher, bus driver, childcare worker and “granny” to the grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her involvement and work were always very muchly appreciated.

During her lifetime she endured much physical pain and suffering but was always positive and looked to her Heavenly Father for strength and encouragement.

To quote one of her favourite pastors: God, in His wisdom has now allowed Clara to taste and see what she has always longed for. We thank the Lord that her Saviour has conquered death for her to receive her into His waiting arms.

She will be missed by us all and we are thankful to our Heavenly Father for the many blessings we all have received from Him through her presence and Godly influence in our lives.

Farewell to “Granny”

Till we meet again

And as Granny would say: Cheerio

Donations in memory of Clara Paize would be gratefully appreciated in favour of the Bulkley Valley Health Care & Hospital Foundation.