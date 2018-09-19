September 19, 2018

It is with great sadness that the family of Christine Kapelar announce her passing on September 19th, 2018, at the age of 94 years.

Christine will be greatly missed by her daughters Monica (Grant), Carla (Dale) and her grandchildren Jessica, Dylan and Adam. She will also be forever remembered by her extended family and dear friends.

A celebration of Christine’s life will take place at a date yet to be determined. Those who so desire, may make memorial donations in memory of Christine to the Bulkley Valley Hospice Society.

