This is the story of Bob Gill who recently passed leaving a wonderful wife, Kay, daughters, son in laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Bob was born in Smithers, British Columbia. In his early life, he worked on the fish docks in Prince Rupert. He eventually returned to Smithers to begin his career as a railroader where he soon met the love of his life and began a family.

Bob provided a great life for his family. For Christmas, he always insisted on a real Christmas Tree and he and his girls would go in search of the perfect one he had spotted from riding the rails. Climbing fences, trudging through the deep snow to find it and successfully bringing it home, Bob would then advise his girls where each Christmas light should be and where the last tinsel should be placed.

Winters were spent at the curling rink where he enjoyed playing the sport and also volunteering at the bar and carving meat with Kay at various functions held there. A lot of fun, good memories and great friendships were made and were cherished to his last breath.

In summers, he enjoyed his time ‘On the Rock’ and caught many a fish. He built his own smokehouse and his smoked salmon was renowned. Oh how we miss that! He also took up golf and had many golf trips in Canada and US.

Bob and Kay loved to travel. He had a fear of airplanes but after a couple of glasses of scotch he was happy to be in the air, landing in either New Zealand, Scotland, and South Africa to name a few.

After retiring, Bob and Kay bought a new 5th wheel and enjoyed that life for a while. They also would spend the summers fishing in Terrace and living in the 5th wheel.

Later, Bob and Kay moved away from Smithers to be with their daughters in Alberta where they enjoyed wonderful family celebrations and being with all the family once again. A new life in Alberta had Bob also making new friends but he never forgot his time in Smithers and the dear life and cherished friendships he enjoyed there.

Bob was an amazing man who is loved, missed and will always be cherished. Our “Pop,” as he liked to be called by his grandchildren and great grandchildren, was an amazing husband, father and grandfather like no other could be.

At Bob’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service.Obituary