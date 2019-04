It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Arjen Robert Aitken. Arjen will be dearly missed by his Mother Pieteke Pelsma (Norm), his Dad Dave Aitken, his daughter Mackenzie, his siblings -Elizabeth Labby (Marshall), Annette Russell (Rob), David Aitken (Marianne), Gerrit Aitken (Karri-Ann) and their families, as well as his many Aunties, Uncles, Cousins and friends.

The family will be hosting a celebration of life on April 20th from 1:00 pm at the Blind Bay Hall in Sorrento BC.