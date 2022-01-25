January 25, 2022

April 1932 – January 2022 ~

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our Dad, Grampa, Brother and Uncle. Andy was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, but he grew up and did his Education in New Westminster, BC.

In 1959 he married his love, Doreen Stalker (Campbell), and in 1961 they moved to Smithers, BC.

Andy is predeceased by his wife Doreen Stalker; Parents Shirley Keary and Andrew Stalker; Siblings Elinor Henderson, Glen Stalker, Julie Stuber and Grandson Jason Elliott.

He is survived by his Children Cindy (Vern) Elliott, Nancy Saunders, Glen Stalker; Grandchildren Clint, Samantha, Holly, Kelsey, Amy and Drew and 8 Great Grandchildren and Siblings Colleen Almond and William Keary.

Andy worked for BC Telephone for 40 year’s and made many long time friendships from there. He was very involved in the Smithers Community and supporting local endeavours. Being part of the start of the Smithers Lion’s Club, he was a member for 56 years, Zone Chairman and Regional Chairman. He was a large part of bringing the Alpenhorn Man Statue (1973) and the Lion’s Rail Car (which is now CICK Radio) to Smithers.

Andy served on Smithers Town Council in the late 1960s and early 1970s. He also was a board member for the Bulkley Valley Hospital, Smithers Fall Fair, Child Development Center and the Bulkley Valley Credit Union.

A very outgoing man who would often have a joke (good or bad) waiting and a big smile. I’m sure he will be missed at his regular morning coffee places. He was always willing to lend a hand and support people.

Our family would like to send their gratitude to the staff at Bulkley Valley Hospital, Community Nursing, WellSpring Home Services and Vancouver General Hospital Spinal Unit. We appreciate all you do!

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made “In Memoriam” to the Bulkley Valley Hospital General.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Date and place to be announced. Obituary