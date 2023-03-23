Venue Change for Monday March 27th’s Parks Bylaw

PUBLIC COMMENT OPPORTUNITY – BYLAW NO. 1951 PARKS AND OPEN SPACES SMITHERS

Due to a high expected turnout, the Public Comment Opportunity on Monday March 27th, 2023, will now be held at 4035 Walnut Drive, Smithers Christian Reformed Church. This location will allow more residents to have their voice heard and ensure everyone has a seat. At a Special Open Meeting on Monday, March 27th, 2023, Town Council will seek public comment on the draft Town of Smithers Parks and Open Spaces Bylaw No. 1951. The draft bylaw update was triggered by a recent legal review of the existing outdated Parks Bylaw No. 24, adopted in 1926. Key changes include Temporary Overnight Sheltering locations, acceptable uses on public lands, and provisions related to animals in parks. The relevant background information can be obtained at https://www.smithers.ca/public-comment-opportunity-parks-bylaw or from the Town Office (1027 Aldous Street) Monday to Friday, excluding holidays, between 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Media Contact: Will George

(250)847-1600

general@smithers.ca