July 27, 2023

Town of Smithers Stage 2 Water Restrictions

Stage Two (2) water restrictions are currently in effect for those residents connected to the Town of Smithers water system.

Stage 2 Restrictions:

  • Lawn sprinklers may not be used.
  • Water may not be used to clean sidewalks, driveways, or other outdoor surfaces.
  • All watering must be done by hand with an automatic shut-off device.
  • The use of a hose to water is prohibited unless it is equipped with an automatic shut-off device.
  • Operating ornamental fountains is prohibited.
  • The use of water to fill or re-fill garden ponds, ornamental fountains, hot-tubs, or swimming pools is prohibited.

More information on Bylaw No. 1811 – Water Restrictions and activities exempt from water restrictions are available at www.smithers.ca

