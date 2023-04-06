Town of Smithers Logo

April 06, 2023

To All Town Water Users

The Town of Smithers Works and Operations Department will be conducting the annual Water Main Flushing Program beginning Monday, May 1st, 2023, until approximately Friday, June 2nd, 2022. Two weeks prior to the annual Water Main Flushing Program beginning, chlorine will be added to the system in controlled quantities, to disinfect iron bacteria, silts and other substances that have settled out of the water and become lodged in the distribution system. Users will probably be able to detect the taste or odour of this chlorine until approximately June 9th, 2023. The quantity of chlorine injected into the system may produce a concentration up to 2 milligrams per litre but will not be injurious to your health. This is a normal chlorination dosage in many communities. Anyone finding this taste or odour objectionable will be able to dissipate it by allowing a container of water to stand with the surface uncovered for a short time, or by boiling the water for a few minutes.

If, during the course of the Water Main Flushing Program, the water from your taps becomes coloured or dirty, please run taps continuously for a period of time, and the problem should clear up. If that action does not correct any problem with taste, colour or odour, feel free to contact Darren Fuerst, Utilities Supervisor, at 250-847-1647. Also, by running your taps prior to laundry washing and avoiding the use of chlorine bleach in your laundry during the course of the flushing program, you will minimize the possibility of laundry staining caused by Manganese. The Town would like to thank water users for their patience and co-operation during the Water Main Flushing Program.

Previous story
Public Meeting re Bylaw 1948

Just Posted

New Community Safety Officer Dave Pruden (right) listens during an open house to hear from residents about proposed changes to an old parks bylaw. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Smithers hires a new Community Safety Officer

The U15 Female North West regional team are all smiles after winning one of their games at hockey provincials in Kamloops in March. Pictured are; assist coach Colin Batemen of Smithers (back row from left), head coach Wes Hart of Burns Lake, Nicole Bateman of Smithers, Jericho Tse of Kitimat, Taylor Siemens of Vanderhoof, Marika Jack of Hazelton, manager Nyree Hazelton of Burns Lake (middle row from left), Leeara Betts of Hazelton, Eden Tse of Kitimat, Elencia Hazelton of Burns Lake, Kaylee Levick of Burns Lake, Alayna Hart of Burns Lake, assist coach Dan Plante, Miley Harris of Hazelton (front row from left), Kate Thiessen-Clark of Vanderhoof, Maci Kadonaga of Vanderhoof, Kiah Thiessen-Clark of Vanderhoof, Kamryn Gutierrez-Perreault of Kitimat and Jada Adams of Hazelton. Missing from the photo are Audrey Luggi of Fort St James and Alexis Erickson of Burns Lake. (Photo submitted)
Uniting the north west: The Misfits represent their communities at hockey provincials

Dancers perform in a previous Pacific Northwest Music Festival. The festival hosts nearly 4,000 participants competing in many different disciplines. (Carol Laird photo)
Pacific Northwest Music Festival returns for 56th year

Going, going, gone…all that is left, that once was Chandler Park Middle School, is now rubble. (Deb Meissner photo)
Town allows Francophone school some variances for its temporary setup

Pop-up banner image