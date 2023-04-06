To All Town Water Users

The Town of Smithers Works and Operations Department will be conducting the annual Water Main Flushing Program beginning Monday, May 1st, 2023, until approximately Friday, June 2nd, 2022. Two weeks prior to the annual Water Main Flushing Program beginning, chlorine will be added to the system in controlled quantities, to disinfect iron bacteria, silts and other substances that have settled out of the water and become lodged in the distribution system. Users will probably be able to detect the taste or odour of this chlorine until approximately June 9th, 2023. The quantity of chlorine injected into the system may produce a concentration up to 2 milligrams per litre but will not be injurious to your health. This is a normal chlorination dosage in many communities. Anyone finding this taste or odour objectionable will be able to dissipate it by allowing a container of water to stand with the surface uncovered for a short time, or by boiling the water for a few minutes.

If, during the course of the Water Main Flushing Program, the water from your taps becomes coloured or dirty, please run taps continuously for a period of time, and the problem should clear up. If that action does not correct any problem with taste, colour or odour, feel free to contact Darren Fuerst, Utilities Supervisor, at 250-847-1647. Also, by running your taps prior to laundry washing and avoiding the use of chlorine bleach in your laundry during the course of the flushing program, you will minimize the possibility of laundry staining caused by Manganese. The Town would like to thank water users for their patience and co-operation during the Water Main Flushing Program.