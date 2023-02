Request for Quote Contract #2023-10

Town Hall Office Enclosures

The Town of Smithers is seeking a contractor to supply labour and materials for the construction of two offices at Town Hall.

Complete details can be obtained at www.smithers.ca, or by emailing the Building Inspector at mwiden@smithers.ca. Quotes will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. Friday February 10, 2023.

Contract award will comply with the Town of Smithers’ Purchasing Policy.