Public Notice: Public Hearing ByLaw 1953

A Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023, beginning at 6:30 pm, in the Council Chambers of the Town Hall, 1027 Aldous Street, Smithers, BC, to consider the following bylaw:

Bylaw No. 1953: to amend Official Community Plan (OCP) Bylaw No. 1935, to change the land use designation of Lot 28 of 1032 King Street (also identified as 1038 King Street) Block 72 District Lot 5289 Range 5 Coast District Plan 1054, from ‘Medium Density Residential’ to ‘High-Density Residential/Downtown Commercial’ and to change the Form and Character Development Permit Area category of the same lot from ‘Multi-unit Residential’ to ‘Downtown Commercial’. The proposed bylaw also includes Town-initiated amendments to section 16.3.4 and map.7 of the OCP, to develop a transparent and consistent strategy for implementing the Form and Character Development Permit Design Guidelines.

Purpose: To eliminate split designation of 1032 King Street and enable the Applicant’s proposal to realign the existing four lots to create two lots fronting King Street.

Public Input: Anyone who believes they will be affected by the proposed bylaw is invited to present verbal or written submissions to Council for consideration at the Public Hearing. Written submissions to be considered at the public hearing must be received at the Town Office by 1:00 pm on Monday, March 13th, 2023. The proposed bylaw and relevant background information is available online at www.smithers.ca or at the Town Office (1027 Aldous Street) Monday to Friday, excluding holidays, between 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. The meeting will be livestreamed on the Town’s official Facebook page.