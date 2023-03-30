Public Meeting re Bylaw 1948

A Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, April 11th, 2023, beginning at 6:30 pm, in the Council Chambers of the Town Hall, 1027 Aldous Street, Smithers, BC, to consider the following bylaw:

Bylaw No. 1948: To amend Official Community Plan (OCP) Bylaw No. 1935, Map 1 Land Use and Map 3 Parks and Open Spaces to correct the designations of 3955 Third Avenue (Dze L Kant Friendship Hall) and the Town-owned Central Park property. As part of the OCP update process in October 2022, when Town Council adopted the Official Community Plan Bylaw No. 1935, the two properties were incorrectly identified on their respective OCP map.

Purpose: To correct inadvertent changes of the two subject properties, reverting them back to their former land use designation. For 3955 Third Avenue, this means that the Land Use Designation on Map 1 Land Use will be changed from “Medium Density Residential” to “Institutional.” For the Central Park property, this means the property will be added as a park space to Map 3 Parks and Open Spaces.

Public Input: Anyone who believes they will be affected by the proposed bylaw is invited to present verbal or written submissions to Council for consideration at the Public Hearing. Written submissions to be considered at the public hearing must be received at the Town Office by 1:00 pm on Monday, April 10th, 2023. The proposed bylaw and relevant background information is available online at www.smithers.ca or at the Town Office (1027 Aldous Street) Monday to Friday, excluding holidays, between 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. The meeting will be livestreamed on the Town’s official Facebook page.

Contact: Annie Girdler, Planning Technician at (250) 847-1600