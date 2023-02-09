Public Hearing Bylaw 1947

A Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, February 14th, 2023, beginning at 6:30 pm, in the Council Chambers of the Town Hall, 1027 Aldous Street, Smithers, BC, to consider the following bylaw:

Bylaw No. 1947: Town-initiated Zoning Amendment Application for a portion of the land legally described as Lot C Section 30 Township 4 Range 5 Coast District Plan 9227 Except Plans 9533 and PRP13346; the Town intends to subdivide Lot C to create 3 new Lots and rezone Lots 1 and 2 from C-5 Large Scale Retail Commercial to M-2 Medium Industrial. The proposed Zoning Amendment Bylaw also includes housekeeping amendments to the Town of Smithers Zoning Bylaw No. 1936.

Subject Property: Lot C Section 30 Township 4 Range 5 Coast District Plan 9227 Except Plans 9533 and PRP13346 (see map below)

Purpose: To permit medium industrial use on the proposed Lots 1 and 2. Successful rezoning of the subject land is a condition of the land sale agreement between the Town and the proposed buyer of Lot 1.

Public Input: Anyone who believes they will be affected by the proposed bylaw is invited to present verbal or written submissions to Council for consideration at the Public Hearing. Written submissions to be considered at the public hearing must be received at the Town Office by 1:00 pm on Monday, February 13th, 2023. The proposed bylaw and relevant background information is available online at www.smithers.ca or at the Town Office (1027 Aldous Street) Monday to Friday, excluding holidays, between 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Contact: Deepa Chandran, Planner at (250) 847-1600