Public Hearing By-Laws 1930 & 1931

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, beginning at 6:30 pm, in the Council Chambers of the Town Hall, 1027 Aldous Street, Smithers, BC, to consider the following bylaws:

Bylaw No. 1930: To amend the Town of Smithers Official Community Plan Bylaw No. 1935 by amending:

Map. 1, the Land Use map designation of a portion of Area 2 (20m-wide strip along Elks Park) from ‘Low Density Residential’ to ‘Medium Density Residential’

Another portion of Area 2 from ‘Low Density/Medium Density Residential’ to ‘Parks, Open Space, and Trails’

A portion of Area 1 from ‘Low Density Residential’ to ‘Medium Density Residential’

Map 7, the Form & Character Development Permit Areas map by adding a portion of Area 1, to the ‘Multi-Unit Residential’ Development Permit category.

Bylaw No. 1931: To amend the Town of Smithers Zoning Bylaw No. 1936 by changing the zoning designation of:

A portion of the Area 2, from ‘R-1 Single Family Residential’ to ‘R-2 Low Density Residential’

Another portion of Area 2, from ‘R-2 Low Density Residential’ to ‘P-1 Public Amenity’

A portion of Area 1, from ‘A-1 Agricultural’ to ‘R-1 Single Family Residential’

Another portion of Area 1, from A-1 Agricultural’ to ‘R-2 Low Density Residential’.

Subject Property: 3034 Pacific Street (or Area 1) and a portion of Parcel B Plan PRP1104 Section 30 Township 4 Range 5 Land District 14 Except Plan PRP5958 (SEE DF 17619), & EXC PL 6154, 6197, 7046, 9678, 10229, PRP14843, EPP30970, EPP45945, EPP76244, EPP88797 & EPP104212 (or Area 2) ( See map below).

Purpose: To enable the future phases of Ambleside neighbourhood residential development.

Public Input: Anyone who believes they will be affected by the proposed bylaws is invited to present verbal or written submissions to Council for consideration at the Public Hearing. Written submissions to be considered at the public hearing must be received at the Town Office by 1:00 pm on Monday, January 9th, 2023. The proposed bylaws and relevant background information is available online at www.smithers.ca or at the Town Office (1027 Aldous Street) Monday to Friday, excluding holidays, between 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Contact: Deepa Chandran, Planner at (250) 847-1600 | dchandran@smithers.ca