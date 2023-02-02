Public Hearing By-Law 1923

A Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, February 14th, 2023, beginning at 6:30 pm, in the Council Chambers of the Town Hall, 1027 Aldous Street, Smithers, BC, to consider the following bylaw:

Bylaw No. 1923:

To amend the Town of Smithers Zoning Bylaw No. 1936 by changing the zoning designation of 4341 Highway 16, from C-3 Tourist Commercial to C-4 Service Station Commercial. The bylaw also includes text amendments to permit ‘restaurant in conjunction with service stations’ as a principal use in the C-4 zone.

Subject Property: 4341 Highway 16

Purpose: To permit development of a service station with a convenience store and restaurant.

Public Input: Anyone who believes they will be affected by the proposed bylaw is invited to present verbal or written submissions to Council for consideration at the Public Hearing. Written submissions to be considered at the public hearing must be received at the Town Office by 1:00 pm on Monday, February 13th, 2023. The proposed bylaw and relevant background information is available online at www.smithers.ca or at the Town Office (1027 Aldous Street) Monday to Friday, excluding holidays, between 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Contact: Deepa Chandran, Planner

(250) 847-1600