Public Notice – Lot 1 Tatlow Road

In accordance with Section 26 of the Community Charter, the Town of Smithers intends to dispose of Lot 1 on Tatlow Road North (per map below) at a sale price of $721,000 to West Horizon Contracting Inc.

This is not a tender nor a request for offers. Further information may be obtained by contacting David Schroeter, Director of Corporate Services at (250) 847-1600, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday.