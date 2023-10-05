Town of Smithers Logo

October 05, 2023

Parks and Recreation Master Plan Resident Survey

The Town of Smithers is developing a Parks and Recreation Master Plan that will guide service delivery and inform decision making over the next 10 years. Inputs received from the community will form the foundation of the new plan.

WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU!

As part of the Plan development process, the Town has launched a Coded Resident Survey — Look out for a postcard in your mailbox with a unique household access code to complete the coded survey. The Survey is looking for your household’s feedback on specific parks and recreation facilities, programming and activities and future priorities / opportunities for parks and recreation in Smithers and permits only one submission.

Visit engagesmithersrecplan.ca to complete your household’s survey and learn more about the project.

If any other member(s) in the same household is/are interested in sharing their insights on parks and recreation, please fill out the Open Survey also available on the Project’s landing page.

Please complete the survey(s) by Friday, October 13, 2023.

Contact: Will George, Director of

Community Services at (250) 847-1600

