April 06, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLIC OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT ON BYLAW 1945

At its Regular Council Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 11th, 2023, beginning at 6:30 pm, in the Council Chambers of the Town Hall, 1027 Aldous Street, Smithers, BC, public will have the opportunity to comment on the following bylaw:

Bylaw No. 1945: To permanently close and dispose the existing right-of-ways off Vancouver Street, located opposite to Chandler Park, between Highway 16 and Third Avenue.

Subject Property: Parts of road dedicated on Plan 1054 District Lots 1053 and 5289 Range 5 Coast District, Smithers, BC (see may below)

Map 1

Purpose: The owner has demolished the former school building and intends to sell the properties adjacent to the subject road right-of-ways as a complete, consolidated package, which will enable Francophone School District-93 to build an Elementary school facility on the consolidated parcel.The closed right-of-way abutting parcel B located close to Highway 16, will be consolidated to create a new parcel.

Public Input: Anyone who believes they will be affected by the proposed Road Closing and Highway Dedication Removal Bylaw is invited to present verbal or written submissions to Council for consideration at the public opportunity meeting. Written submissions to be considered at the public opportunity must be received at the Town Office by 10:00 a.m on Tuesday, April 11th, 2023. The proposed bylaw and relevant background information is available online at www.smithers.ca or at the Town Office (1027 Aldous Street) Monday to Friday, excluding holidays, between 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Contact: Deepa Chandran, Planner at (250) 847-1600

