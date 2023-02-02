NOTICE OF PUBLIC OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT BY-LAW 1943

At its Regular Council Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, February 14th, 2023, beginning at 6:30 pm, in the Council Chambers of the Town Hall, 1027 Aldous Street, Smithers, BC, public will have the opportunity to comment on the following bylaw:

Bylaw No. 1943: To permanently close and dispose the existing lane right-of-ways at 1621 Main Street, Smithers, located between Tenth and Eleventh Avenue. The closed lane area will be consolidated with the abutting Town-owned land.

Subject Property: Parts of lane dedicated on Plan 1054 District Lot 865 Range 5 Land District 14, at 1621 Main Street, Smithers, BC

Purpose: To permit the construction of the proposed affordable housing project by Dze L K’ant Housing Society and to enable the proposed Gymnastics building expansion project.

Public Input: Anyone who believes they will be affected by the proposed road closing and highway dedication removal bylaw is invited to present verbal or written submissions to Council for consideration at the Public Opportunity meeting. Written submissions to be considered at the public hearing must be received at the Town Office by 1:00 pm on Monday, February 13th, 2023. The proposed bylaw and relevant background information is available online at www.smithers.ca or at the Town Office (1027 Aldous Street) Monday to Friday, excluding holidays, between 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Contact: Deepa Chandran, Planner at (250) 847-1600