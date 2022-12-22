NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TAKE NOTICE THAT a virtual public hearing will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, via Microsoft Teams, commencing at 6:00 p.m. to receive representation from all persons who deem their interests in the property to be affected by the proposed bylaw:

Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine Specified Portion of Electoral Area B,

Kispiox Valley Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 776, 2022

THE SUBJECT PROPERTY:

Bylaw No. 776, 2022 affects the hatched area show on the accompanying map, legally described as: District Lot 345 Cassiar District.

THE INTENT:

In general terms, the intent is to add a provision in the Kispiox Valley Zoning Bylaw to allow for a parcel to be subdivided by a road subject to required agency approvals, provided no more than one new lot is created and the subdivided lots are 4.0 hectares or greater in size only at the locations specified in the zoning bylaw, through a site specific exemption. This application would provide a site specific exemption at the subject property to allow the parcel to be subdivided into two lot along the road, subject to required agency approvals.

PUBLIC INPUT DETAILS:

Any person(s) wishing to provide input regarding this application are requested to do so in writing to the Regional District Board via email at planning@rdks.bc.ca or by letter, mailed or delivered to 300-4545 Lazelle Avenue, Terrace, BC, V8G 4E1 no later than 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2023, and please quote “Bylaw No. 777, 2022”, in your written submission. If you wish to provide verbal representation in the public hearing, please request a link to the virtual meeting by emailing planning@rdks.bc.ca or call the Development Services Department at 250-615-6100, no later than 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

The public hearing on Bylaw No. 777, 2022, will be held by Directors of the Regional District Board. A copy of the Board resolution making the delegation, the application and the proposed Bylaw No. 777, 2022 may be inspected online and between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding holidays, in the office of the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine, 300-4545 Lazelle Avenue, Terrace, BC. For enquiries concerning this application, contact the Development Services Department at 250-615-6100, 1-800-663-3208 (toll free), or planning@rdks.bc.ca.