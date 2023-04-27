Notice of Public Hearing – Bylaw No. 1800, 2020

Notice is hereby given that an electronic/telephone Public Hearing affecting “Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako Zoning Bylaw No. 1800, 2020” (the Zoning Bylaw) will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:00 pm regarding the following Bylaws:

• Bylaw No. 1996, 2023, 8767 and 8779 Hudson Bay Mountain Rd

• Bylaw No. 1997, 2023, 3242 Ski Club Rd

• Bylaw No. 1998, 2023, 3845 Boer Mountain Rd

• Bylaw No. 1999, 2023, 9119 Buck Flats Rd

These bylaws propose to rezone land to the P2 or P2A Zone to accommodate the recreational use of the land. This notice is regarding Bylaw No. 1996, 2023 which impacts land located in Electoral Area A (Smithers/Telkwa Rural).

Proposed Bylaw No. 1996, 2023: The Zoning Bylaw is proposed to be amended by Bylaw No. 1996, 2023 which rezones the portions of crown land shown on the Location Map below as follows to accommodate recreation activities and facilities at the Bulkley Valley Cross Country Ski Club:

• +13.2 ha being rezoned from the Large Holdings Zone (H2) to the Recreation Zone (P2) for recreation facility use;

• +0.9 ha being rezoned from the Large Holdings Zone (H2) to the Special Recreation Zone (P2A) for the biathlon range and cabin;

The subject property (unsurveyed crown land) is located at 8767 and 8779 Hudson Bay Mountain Rd, about 5 km southwest of the Town of Smithers. The area proposed to be rezoned is shown outlined in black and labelled “Subject Area” on the map below.

LOCATION MAP FOR BYLAW NO. 1996, 2023

At the Public Hearing all persons who believe that their interest in property is affected by the proposed bylaw shall be afforded a reasonable opportunity to be heard. Any person wanting to participate in the Public Hearing must contact the RDBN Planning Department no later than Monday, May 8, 2023 at 1:00 pm to receive instructions regarding video conferencing or telephone participation at the Public Hearing.

Written submissions to the Public Hearing must be sent by mail to P.O. Box 820, Burns Lake, BC, V0J 1E0; by fax to (250) 692-3305; or by e-mail to planning@rdbn.bc.ca and must be received by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako no later than Monday, May 8, 2023 at 1:00 pm to be ensured of consideration at the Public Hearing.

The Public Hearing for Bylaw No. 1996, 2023; 1997, 2023; 1998, 2023; and 1999, 2023 will be Chaired by the Director or Alternate Director for Electoral Area B (Burns Lake Rural) as a delegate of the Board. A copy of the Board resolution making the delegation, copies of the proposed bylaws, and other relevant information, including written submissions to the Public Hearing, may be inspected from Monday, April 24, 2023 through Monday, May 8, 2023 at the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako office during regular business hours, Monday to Friday (excluding statutory holidays) and online at www.rdbn.bc.ca/departments/planning/public-meetings.