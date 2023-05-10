NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that an electronic/telephone Public Hearing affecting “Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako Zoning Bylaw No. 1800, 2020” (the Zoning Bylaw) will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:00 pm.

The Zoning Bylaw is proposed to be amended by Bylaw No. 2004, 2023, which would rezone the subject property from the Small Holdings (H1) Zone to the Small Holdings – Additional Dwelling (H1A) Zone. The purpose of the bylaw is to increase the permitted density on the subject property from one Single Family Dwelling to two Single Family Dwellings; with only one of the two Single Family Dwellings permitted to have a Gross Floor Area that exceeds 120 square metres.

The subject property is located at 24151 River Road, approximately 19 km northwest of the Town of Smithers and 1.3 km south of Witset. It is legally described as Lot 11, District Lot 1129, Range 5, Coast District, Plan PRP14918. The subject property is shown outlined in black and labelled “Subject Property” on the location map below.

Any person wanting to participate in the Public Hearing must contact the RDBN Planning Department no later than Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:00 pm to receive instructions regarding video conferencing or telephone participation at the Public Hearing.

Written submissions to the Public Hearing must be sent by mail to P.O. Box 820, Burns Lake, BC, V0J 1E0; by fax to (250) 692-3305; or by e-mail to planning@rdbn.bc.ca and must be received by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako no later than Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:00 pm to be ensured of consideration at the Public Hearing.

The Public Hearing for Bylaw No. 2004, 2023 will be Chaired by the Director or Alternate Director for Electoral Area A as a delegate of the Board. A copy of the Board resolution making the delegation, copies of the proposed bylaw, and other relevant information, including written submissions to the Public Hearing, may be inspected from Thursday, May 11, through Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako office or the Town of Smithers municipal office during regular business hours, Monday to Friday (excluding statutory holidays) and online at www.rdbn.bc.ca/departments/planning/public-meetings.

For further information or to receive instructions regarding video conferencing or telephone participation, please call the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako Planning Department at 250-692-3195 or toll-free at 1-800-320-3339.