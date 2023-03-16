Public Notice Logo

March 16, 2023

Notice of Public Comment Opportunity

A Public Comment Opportunity will be held on Monday, March 27th, 2023, from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm, in the Council Chambers of the Town Hall, 1027 Aldous Street, Smithers, BC, to consider the following bylaw:

Bylaw No. 1951: A bylaw regarding the use of parks and open spaces in the Town of Smithers.

Purpose: To address modern challenges, preserve public amenities for equitable use and enjoyment, and update regulatory requirements of Parks and Open Spaces. Key changes include Temporary Overnight Sheltering locations, acceptable uses on public lands, and provisions related to animals in parks.

Public Input: Anyone who believes they will be affected by the proposed bylaw is invited to present verbal or written submissions to Council for consideration at the Public Comment Opportunity. Written submissions to be considered must be received at the Town Office by 1:00 pm on Tuesday, March 21st, 2023. The Proposed bylaw and relevant background information is available online at https://www.smithers.ca/public-comment-opportunity-parks-bylaw or at the Town Office (1027 Aldous Street) Monday to Friday, excluding holidays, between 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Contact: Will George, Economic Development Officer

(250) 847 – 1600

