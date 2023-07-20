Legal Notice Notice of Proposed Telecommunications Facility or Tower Logo

July 20, 2023

Notice of Proposed TELUS Telecommunications Facility & Information Meeting

Description: As part of the public consultation process, TELUS is inviting the public to comment on a proposed telecommunications facility consisting of a 30m self support tower with a 3m lightning rod, and a fenced equipment compound in order to provide dependable wireless data and voice communication services to Kispiox.

Location of Proposal: 1280 Gunanoot Avenue, Kispiox (Beside the Firehall) Coordinates: N 55.351784, W 127.692329

Meeting Location: Kispiox Community Hall – 1296 Lax SE’EI St, Kispiox BC Date: July 24th, 2023 Time: 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Location Map

map 1

For More Information:

Contact TELUS Communications Inc. at: Kristina Bell

c/o Cypress Land Services

Agents to TELUS Communications Inc.

Suite 1051, 409 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2

Tel: 604.620.0877

Email: publicconsultation@cypresslandservices.com

The public is welcome to comment on the proposal by the end of the business day on August 24th, 2023, with respect to this matter.

TELUS File: BC104312

