NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Brucejack Mine – Amendment Application 9 PMA Expansion

Public Comment Period

Pretium Resources Inc., a member of the Newcrest Group of companies, is seeking provincial authorization pursuant to the Mines Act for Amendment Application 9 Permitted Mine Area (PMA) Expansion.

The Major Mines Office of the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation is leading an authorization review for the Amendment Application 9 PMA Expansion on behalf of the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation and is currently inviting public comments about the Amendment Application 9 PMA Expansion related to the following authorization:

Authorization: Mines Act Permit M-243; Issued, July 22, 2015. Last Amended: August 1, 2023.

Legislation: Mines Act, Part 10.2.1 Health and Safety Reclamation Code for Mines in British Columbia.

Amendment Application 9 PMA Expansion requests PMA Expansion to the outer extents of the mining leases for the purposes of underground exploration and mining, minor associated surface infrastructure, and to authorize additional PMA northwest of the mining leases for the purpose of potable water infrastructure. Potable water infrastructure would include water withdrawal infrastructure and connection of new potable water source(s) to the mine site potable water treatment facility, along with associated access and electrical supply. The proposed additional PMA totals 465 ha, including 234 ha within the mining leases and 231 ha contiguous with but outside of the mining leases. The proposed PMA outside of the mining leases is entirely within Newcrest’s mineral tenures and excludes a 9 ha mining lease owned by others.

Pretium has withdrawn the following from its application:

Area B (43 ha) shown in Figure 1.1-1 of the application; Expansion of the km 72 Non-Potentially Acid Generating (NPAG) Quarry facility extents; and Surface potable water withdrawal component of the application.

A copy of the permit application, including supporting documentation, is available at https://www.newcrest.com/our-assets/brucejack. For further information, please contact:

Newcrest operations

2300 – 1055 Dunsmuir Street

Four Bentall Centre, PO Box 49334

Vancouver, BC, V7X 1L4 P

hone: 604-558-1784

Toll Free: 1-877-558-1784

Website: www.newcrest.com

Ben Wither,

VP Health, Safety, Environment

(HSE) and Permitting

Western Canada

Newcrest operations

2300 – 1055 Dunsmuir Street

Four Bentall Centre, PO Box 49334

Vancouver, BC V7X 1L4 Canada

Phone: 604-558-1784

Email: Ben.Wither@newcrest.com.au

Sylvia Van Zalingen,

Director, Permitting Pretium Resources Inc.

Brucejack Mine

2965 Tatlow Road

Smithers, BC, Canada V0J 2N5

Tel: 1-778-653-8049

Email: Sylvia.VanZalingen@newcrest.com.au

Any person interested in or, who may be adversely affected by, the proposed Amendment Application 9 PMA Expansion and wishes to provide relevant information may, within 30 days after the last date of publishing, send written comments via post or email to: Chief Permitting Officer/Director: c/o Rosanna Breiddal, Senior Project Lead, Major Mines Office, Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, PO Box 9320 Stn Prov Govt, Victoria, BC V8W 9N3, Rosanna.Breiddal@gov.bc.ca.

Dated this 13th day of September 2023.