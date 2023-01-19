Town of Smithers Logo

January 19, 2023

MAKE A DIFFERENCE – JOIN THE ACCESSIBILITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE

The Town of Smithers Council invites applications from the public to fill vacancies on the Town’s Accessibility Advisory Committee, comprising at least seven (7) and up to twelve (12) members. The Town will strive to maintain the following membership criteria:

  • Fifty percent (50%) of members are persons with a disability, or are individuals who support persons with disabilities either at a personal or organizational level;
  • At least one (1) Indigenous community member; and
  • Reflect the diversity of persons with disabilities in BC.

With a focus on the experiences of people with disabilities, the Accessibility Advisory Committee will work collaboratively with Town Council and staff to assess and improve community accessibility and inclusion. The Committee will be consulted throughout development of the Town’s Accessibility Plan.

Application forms and the complete Terms of Reference are available at the Town Office (1027 Aldous Street) or online (www.smithers.ca). Submit your application to:

David Schroeter | Director of Corporate Services, Town of Smithers

1027 Aldous Street, Smithers, B.C., V0J 2N0, Box 879

email: general@smithers.ca

Deadline: 12:00 pm on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Come, get involved, and be the community champions in building an accessible, inclusive Smithers for all!

